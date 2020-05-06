Cam’ron “Ride The Wave,” Young M.A “RNID” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.20

The Coronavirus might be messing up everyone’s Spring and Summer plans but that doesn’t seem to be effecting Cam’ron as it’s Killa Season all year ’round as far as he’s concerned.

Continuing to stunt on his haters in his latest visuals to “Ride The Wave,” Killa enlists the talents of some extra thick women to serve as eye candy while he turns up in a deliriously red “Thriller” leather jacket. Cam stay taking fashion chances.

From the OG’s to the YG’s, Young M.A finds herself taking on some managerial duties at a restaurant where backroom deals are off menu items for her clip to “RNID.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On (still spitting fire), Brandy featuring Chance The Rapper, and more.

CAM’RON – “RIDE THE WAVE”

YOUNG M.A – “RNID”

DRAG-ON – “VACCINE FREESTYLE”

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “BABY MAMA”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “PRESSURE”

D SMOKE & SIR – “LIGHTS ON”

RICH BRIAN FT. GUAPDAD 4000 – “BALI”

LIL MEXICO FT. LIL POPPA – “NO WARNING”

