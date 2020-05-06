Obama and Michelle Obama to Host Virtual Graduation 2020

The prayers have been answered and the class of 2020 may not be seeing the graduation they pictured when they enrolled in their last year of schooling, but they will be having a graduation after all.

CVOD-19 has put a lot of things on hold, businesses, schools, vacations, and graduations.

Everyone has been on Lockdown, and Seniors had their proms, and commencement ceremonies cancelled. It wasn’t until a teen tweeted to Barak Obama, that since their graduation was cancelled they would like a speech from the once POTUS.

Well their going to get one even better. Michelle Obama tweeted that President Barak Obama, and a host of others would host a Virtual Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2020.

I know how hard the #Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve. That's why @ReachHigher and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6! RSVP at https://t.co/TPcaSy43B8. pic.twitter.com/glLadzlZux — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 5, 2020

June 6, 2020 12pm you can catch it on Youtube.

YT.BE/DEARCLASSOF2020

Congratulations Class of 2020.