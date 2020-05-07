Georgia Bureau of Investigation To Investigate The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

The viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot by Greg and Travis McMichael has the internet screaming at the top of their lungs from Justice. The investigation has now taken a turn as Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation, backed by assurances from Gov. Brian Kemp they’ll conduct a thorough, independent probe.

The governor took to Twitter, offering the GBI’s services stating “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served.”

The video, which has been available since Feb. 23rd contradicts most of Greg McMichaels account of the encounter.

