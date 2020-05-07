He’s been uncannily quiet since his recent release from prison, but not for much longer. Tekashi is making his first appearance this week and I wonder if he’s gonna just drop new music and keep it cool. For some reason, I feel like this is the beginning of his 2020 trolling spree!

Via. NME

Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced that he’ll host an Instagram live session this Friday, marking one of his most prominent moves since leaving prison.

Source

Tekashi Is Going Live Friday! was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Power 107.5: