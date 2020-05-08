Brandy Confirms ‘B7’ Album Title + Reveals Her Personal Favorite Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Brandy is a legend and we gotta give her the flowers she deserves.

Live from the Houston BMW Studios, we chat with the iconic vocalist and catch up with her on how she’s been doing raising her daughter during quarantine, what she’s been doing in order to stay centered and of course we got into the music! From her new single “Baby Mama” with Chance The Rapper to what her new album title means to her and which one of her albums is not only her favorite but the one she considers the most personal one of her career.

