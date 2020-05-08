CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid to Expand Self-Swab Testing Site Locations

Rite Aid is now giving customers the ability to see if they have COVID-19, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

They are expanding on self-swab testing sites at its current sites, allowing those 18 and up to resister, even at its website.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The pharmacy chain also plans to open 46 new testing sites around the country by May 11. At that time, Rite Aid will be able to complete 10,000 tests a day.

Locally, there are two Rite Aid locations were one can get tested: Akron and Parma.

Click here to read more.

 

Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon.

