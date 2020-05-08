CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Plans To Reopen for 2020 When Given Approval

Millennium Force, a ride at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, k

Source: Lexington Herald-Leader / Getty

Cedar Point is already starting to make plans for the 2020 season, even though there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding its exact status, especially with the coronavirus pandemic still looming.

Opening day for the Sandusky, Ohio park, and other Cedar Fair properties, has been delayed indefinitely, and it is still not known when it will start up for the season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Still, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, Richard Zimmerman, sounded hopeful on the call, saying the plan is to reopen all parks sometime in 2020. He said that once governments give the green light, however, it would still take a minimum of 2-to-3 weeks to get up and running.

During the closure, Cedar Point is working on developing some new guidelines to make sure employees and guests are safe.

Among the changes coming to the park would involve “limiting capacity,” cleaning up and sanitizing the park thoroughly and often, “social distancing plans for ride lines,” and payment options that do not involve cash.

Cedar Point has also mentioned that season tickets for this year would be honored for next year.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Cedar Point

Second Picture Courtesy of Lexington Herald-Leader and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Plans To Reopen for 2020 When Given Approval  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close