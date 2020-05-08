Emotions were high after 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by IMPD Police Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on Facebook Live and has since gained national attention.
On Thursday afternoon, the family of Reed met with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor near the scene of the incident. It was a question and answer session, to which many watched and engaged.
“Ya’ll be murdering us black people for years,” Jamie Reed, Dreasjon’s father said to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor. “What’s going on? What’s the investigation? What’s going on?”
IndyStar captured some video from the interaction, watch below:
Source: IndyStar
IMPD Chief Talks With The Family Of Dreasjon Reed; The 21-Year-Old Man Killed By Police was originally published on wtlcfm.com