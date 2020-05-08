A Real Conversation Between White House Reporter April Ryan and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms [Video]

“No… But I thought that Before COVID”

That was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ response to the pointed question “Do you think that this current President, President Donald J. Trump is fit to be president during COVID-19?” asked by April Ryan.

Last night Ryan, and Mayor Bottoms sat down and had a real conversation on IG live. The two discussed everything from COVID-19 and Ahmaud Arbery to Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden to the need to vote.

Honestly and selfishly, I didn’t want to watch the murder of #AhmaudArbery. I didn’t want to feel that nauseating churn of my stomach I get each time “it” happens. But that feeling doesn’t compare to the loss and sadness of his and too many other families. May justice be served. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 7, 2020

The positively dismal conversation began with the COVID-19 as Mayor Bottoms’ shared her frustration with having to compete on the open market for PPE for her constituents. Something that seems to be an unfortunate result of the Federal Government’s haphazard handling of this global pandemic. Fortunately, Mayor Bottoms’ was able to circumvent this issue by partnering with, her husband’s employer, Home Depot. Bottoms have shown that she clearly isn’t above leveraging her personal relationships to ensure the safety of her city. April Ryan naturally pointed out the parallel to her Governor, Larry Hogan, who with his wife personally met the aircraft carrying the PPE to ensure that safety of Maryland Residents; a seemingly stark contrast to his GOP counterpart in Georgia.

The conversation naturally moved to the Elephant in the room, Governor Kemp. According to the Georgia Department of Health, his decision to re-open the state after a mere few weeks of closure resulted in more than 1000 new cases in 24 hours. Inquiring about their interactions since Mayor Bottoms’ very public opposition to Governor Kemp’s decision to re-open Georgia, April Ryan asked Mayor Bottoms straight out… “What are your conversations like with Governor Kemp?” inquiring about their interactions since Mayor Bottoms’ very public opposition to Governor Kemp’s decision to re-open Georgia. Mayor Bottoms stated that she has historically had a positive professional relationship with Governor Kemp so his actions were surprising, to say the least.

Pivoting from COVID-19 related deaths to racially charged murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery is the young black man who while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood was hunted by a former police officer and his son, on February 23, 2020. The ladies became visibly emotional as they discussed the very prevalent and pervasive racism that minorities continue to face. Mayor Bottoms said “We need to have a much bigger conversation about race… not this surface conversation. [A conversation] where we pull back layers. It’s almost like we need big psychoanalysis of the country” She went on to say, “With this administration, there is an overtness and permission for people to act out in a way that I have not seen in my lifetime.” Through her evident disgust, Mayor Bottoms stated that she had spoken with the attorney representing the Arbery family earlier in the day in an effort to gain an understanding of the judicial loophole that allowed Ahmaud Arbery’s killers to remain free. According to CNN, late last light the two men were arrested and booked into Glynn County Jail facing charges of murder and aggravated assault. The arrest was likely spurred by protests, and inquiries from celebrities, officials, and activists like Ryan and Bottoms. Unfortunately, this is something we’ve become all too familiar with during this administration.

“ If Biden asked you to be a part of his campaign/administration would you do it?” Ryan asked anticipating the November election. “ If I thought that I could help him win, it is something I would strongly consider” Bottoms responded. Following it up with “ I want him to win [period]!” The ladies speculated about Biden’s potential picks. Adducing Biden’s aspirations of running with a female VP and appointing an African American Woman to the Supreme Court. Mayor Bottoms pegged Leah Ward Sears, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, as her justice hopeful saying “She’s a bad sister.” When asked about Biden’s VP selection. “I want him to put on the ticket… whoever is going to help him win!” A sentiment that should ring true throughout the country given the nature of our current administration.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms closed out this dynamic IG live with April Ryan by enouncing “Your hair and your nails can wait…Unless you’re going out to put food on your table, please stay home and VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

