Jay Electronica Appears From Glowing UFO To Join Paul Epworth On “Love Galaxy”

Jay Electronica was gracious enough to pause his writing of holy scriptures in the mystic valleys of the unknown to deliver his debut album A Written Testimony earlier this year to much fanfare. The New Orleans griot once again lends his heavenly vocals to the airwaves to join producer Paul Epworth on his new single, “Love Galaxy.”

Epworth, who hails from Hertfordshire, England, is a prolific Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and remixer. He has worked with the likes of Adele, Lana Del Ray, Bloc Party, and several others. Epworth is also the founder and owner of Wolf Tone, a recording label that features acts such as Glass Animals, The Horrors, Rosie Lowe, and others.

The producer is prepping his proper debut album after years behind the scenes via the album Voyager, a high-concept project that Epworth explained to NME as a “space concept album” of sorts. The project’s lead single, “Love Galaxy” features assistance from Lil Silva and Jay Electricity, which he referred to as a “legend.”

Epworth described the song as “cosmic-funk” and that certainly comes across in the feel-good grooves. Hearing Jay Electronica in Loverboy mode over the Epworth’s production sounds just as seamless as the talented rapper’s previous offerings of esoteric wisdom and reverence of his religion.

“She said the beam from the skylights is so enticing (So enticing)/She reaching for the sky like Peabo Bryson/For a piece of the pie (For the pie), toast to the high life/And cake so sweet, it don’t need no icing (Don’t need no icing),” reads part of Jay Elec’s lyrics from the track.

Check out Paul Epworth’s new single “Love Galaxy” featuring Lil Silva and Jay Electronica below.

Photo: Getty

