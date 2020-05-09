We Care About Your Mental Health Ohio

CLOSE
Have you got insane yet?

I feel like I am going to pop and not in a good way if I don’t take a break from this life that was forced upon me.

Stuck at home, having to teach my son through distance learning, work from home and all the while I have to look however, because the salons are closed.

Well if you’re feel like that, you are not alone! I myself feel just that way so I get out and walk while taking deep breaths as much as I can.

Its almost over, at least the part of having to be stuck in the house, but welcome to our new normal where social distancing will be a necessity, and having  face mask could mean life or death for many.

If you’re mental health is suffering from the affects of COVID-19 and perhaps you need to vent and get questions, call 1-800-720-9616.

