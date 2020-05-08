MayvennStylistStrong Campaign Raises Over $400,000 For Struggling Hairstylists During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic shut the doors on beauty salons and services leaving stylists, who depend on their up close and personal connection with their clients, to pay their bills. According to Mayvenn.com, Black consumers spend over 10 billion annually in the hair care and salon services market.
NYC Salon Owner Thinks Beauty Salons Should Should Be Essential
Many Black hairstylists operate their business via Mayvenn Hair, using their platform to allow their customers to purchase hair directly from their vendor and come to them for styling and install services. Within the first weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, appointment bookings had fallen 90%.
A few weeks ago, Mayvenn launched the #MayvennStylistStrong campaign with the hopes of providing struggling hairstylist professionals with $500 each.
“In order to help this community stay afloat during these difficult times, we’d love to raise $500 for each of the stylists that depend on us and their clients to make ends meet,” the website says.
Mayvenn kicked off their fundraising efforts making a pledge to match $100,000 of donation to the initiative, which has now raised $453,885 (and counting). The goal is to reach $600,000 and they’re making strides towards that number.
Want to participate? Post a selfie of yourself feeling good after getting your hair done to show your favorite hair stylist your support. Tag Mayvenn using the hashtag #SaveTheSalon to help raise awareness.
Want to donate to the cause? Click, here.
