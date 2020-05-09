CLOSE
Meek Mill has Words For Tekashi 69 and He Responds

Meek Mill had some words for the rainbow hair troll, Tekashi 69.

The New York rapper dropped a new song, and grabbed the biggest billboard he could in New York, declaring he was the King of that state.

Meek Mill, stated his opinion via Twitter on 6ix9ine going live, he tweets, “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

Tekashi 69 responds, mentioning the son the Meek Mill and Milano just had on Meeks birthday.

Are you rocking with Tekashi since he’s been out?

