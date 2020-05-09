CLOSE
Fourth of July Fireworks May Be Cancelled

 

The city of Columbus is preparing for big reopening to come of the city, but doing it gradually and taking every precaution that they can to keep the community safe.

As of now there is no idea when large gatherings will be allowed. If you asked me I would suggest sometime late in the fall, and with the invisible name being very much real, than you would AGREE!

Some communities are calling for the Fourth of July Fireworks to be cancelled.

Those are a few of the responses from communities, and of course you can expect many to CANCEL and do their best to protect their community by keeping social distancing in place.

Courtesy of 10tv

