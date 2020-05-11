Here’s some good news for you. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center wants you to remain healthy and safe during the pandemic so they are distributing free care kits to the public.

According to their site, the medical center has partnered with the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, Columbus City Schools and the National African American Male Wellness Initiative along with other community partners to kits. These kits include isolation-grade masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. (While isolation-grade, these masks are not approved for use by providers in clinical settings.)

Distributions will occur in the areas of greatest need, including the ZIP codes 43219, 43211, 43207, 43223 and 43203.

Where and when

Monday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East High School

1500 E. Broad St.

Columbus, OH 43203

Tuesday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3223 Allegheny Ave.

Columbus, OH 43209

Wednesday, May 13, 2 to 7 p.m.

New Salem Baptist Church

2956 Cleveland Ave.

Columbus, OH 43224

Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Center

409 Industry Drive

Columbus, OH 43204

Friday, May 15, 2 to 7 p.m.

Kroger

1441 Parsons Ave

Columbus, OH 43207

For more details, click here.

Wexner Medical Center Providing Free ‘Care Kits’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: