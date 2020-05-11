Jazmine Sullivan’s Mother Has Breast Cancer, Singer Shaves Head In Solidarity

We are sending out healing energy and prayers to the mother of soulful singer, Jazmine Sullivan. Jazmine just revealed on her social media that her mom is fighting a bout with breast cancer and she has shaved her head to show that they are in this fight together.

Jazmine made this post to her IG on Mother’s day with the caption reading, “To my mommy, my world @mspamjoi Since I was a kid I watched you turn nothing into something over and over again. Seeing potential in the things people deemed as trash, and leaving everything u touched more beautiful than u found it.

Late October 2019 our world was flipped upside down when U were diagnosed w IBC (inflammatory breast cancer). our days were no longer filled w convos of u telling me to hurry up and finish my project, but of chemo treatments and hospital visits. Shit got real, Fast. But if being your daughter has taught me one thing it is how to work w something ugly, painful even, and make it a work of art. So that’s what We’ve been doing since October. Trying to make beauty of this ugliness. And To watch u handle urself w such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while ur going thru the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed. You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I’ve ever heard. And I’m so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter. I know w all my heart that w ur strength and determination and God’s help he will continue to carry us thru and out of this time in our lives and give us a testimony of complete healing and victory!! So happy Mother’s Day of many more to u my joi. Loving you always!”

Jazmine mentions how her mom was diagnosed with an inflammatory breast cancer in October of 2019 and their days are now doctor appointments and chemo treatments. We are definitely rooting for Jazmine and her beautiful mom. We wish her a speedy recovery.

