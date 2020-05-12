First the internet lost their minds after Beyoncé jumped on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix at the end of April. Then, that same week, Nicki Minaj linked up with Doja Cat for the official remix of “Say So”. Both of the original songs were already doing well by themselves, but after Nicki & Beyoncé joined them, both fanbases made it a mission to make one of these records #1 this week.

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard — BIG DENIS (@DojaCat) May 6, 2020

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj took the top spot with “Say So” remix on the Top 100, and Meg and Bey grabbing the number two spot. This is the first time in history that a collab between two female rappers reached the top of the charts, and the first time both top slots are taken up by female-fronted rap songs.

This is also Nicki’s 109th charted title and shattered her own record for “the longest wait for a first Ho 100 No. 1 by total career entries,” according to Billboard. With Beyoncé securing a Top 10 spot, she joines Mariah Carey as the only other woman to have hits in four different decades!

I’m happy to be apart of the history that was made today 😭😭😭 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 11, 2020

I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reacts To The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Show & Her Thoughts On Tyra Banks Criticism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Tekashi 6ix9ine Justifies Snitchin’ On His IG Live, Beaks YouTube Record For Biggest 24-hour Debut [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Because She “Say So”: Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, & Megan Thee Stallion Make History was originally published on themorninghustle.com