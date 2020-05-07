Video Shows Indianapolis Cops Shoot, Kill Unarmed Black Man On Facebook Live And Then Joke About It

Police in Indianapolis chased and shot a young Black man, presumably in the back, on Wednesday evening in the latest instance of preventable violence by law enforcement against African Americans. Sean Reed was live streaming himself on Facebook at the time that he was shot. But what police apparently did not know was that even after they shot and killed him and even shared a joke over his dead body, they were still being recorded by the Facebook Live session Reed started before he died.
The episode unfolded as the country was reeling from seeing vigilante justice from two white men in Georgia go unpunished after they hunted down a young Black man and shot and killed him in broad daylight under the inexplicable pretenses of making a citizen’s arrest.
Footage of the 21-year-old man’s killing quickly went viral on social media. They follow below. Please use discretion in watching and listening to the videos.
First is the video of Reed running away from police. Dozens of shots can be heard being fired as Reed flees. Before he starts running, Reed parks his car and can be heard pleading to someone, “Please come get me!”
Next comes the video of cops heard joking and mocking his appearance after shooting him by saying that it will be a “closed casket” funeral.
A subsequent interview with a police spokesperson suggested that he was trying to get his story straight.
According to the Indianapolis Star, Reed was driving up to 90 miles per hour when police began chasing him. However, police said they stopped their pursuit because the speeds could endanger others. But when an officer saw Reed’s car driving later on and got out of the police cruiser, that’s supposedly when Reed got out and began running, cops said.
The shooting sparked a peacefully demonstration of about 100 people at the scene of the shooting Wednesday night.
Reed’s family said that as of Wednesday night they still had not received any official information about the shooting from police.
Photos of Reed on social media showed him wearing a U.S. military uniform and a tweet from someone who said they were friends and that Reed was a “U.S. Veteran.”
The shooting came as Georgia was under scrutiny for what appeared to be the coverup of a vigilante shooting by two white men of an unarmed Black man in Brunswick, Georgia. Ahmaud Arbery was racially profiled, hunted down and lynched to death by a father and son who have been protected by the state’s law about citizen’s arrests. That shooting has stoked the flames of suspicion about the disparity in reactions by law enforcement to the killing of an unarmed Black man. While that shooting wasn’t done by police, there have been no arrests or charges in that case, prompting outrage across the country. Wednesday’s shooting of Reed certainly didn’t help those matters any.
80 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
80 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Yassin Mohamed1 of 80
2. Finan H. Berhe2 of 80
3. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 3 of 80
4. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 4 of 80
5. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 5 of 80
6. Terrance Franklin6 of 80
7. Miles HallSource:KRON4 7 of 80
8. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 8 of 80
9. William Green9 of 80
10. Samuel David Mallard, 1910 of 80
11. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 11 of 80
12. De’von Bailey, 1912 of 80
13. Christopher Whitfield, 3113 of 80
14. Anthony Hill, 2614 of 80
15. De'Von Bailey, 1915 of 80
16. Eric Logan, 5416 of 80
17. Jamarion Robinson, 2617 of 80
18. Gregory Hill Jr., 3018 of 80
19. JaQuavion Slaton, 2019 of 80
20. Ryan Twyman, 2420 of 80
21. Brandon Webber, 2021 of 80
22. Jimmy Atchison, 2122 of 80
23. Willie McCoy, 2023 of 80
24. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2124 of 80
25. D’ettrick Griffin, 1825 of 80
26. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 26 of 80
27. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 27 of 80
28. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 28 of 80
29. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 29 of 80
30. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 30 of 80
31. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 31 of 80
32. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 32 of 80
33. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 33 of 80
34. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 34 of 80
35. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 35 of 80
36. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 36 of 80
37. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 37 of 80
38. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 38 of 80
39. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 39 of 80
40. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 40 of 80
41. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 41 of 80
42. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 80
43. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 43 of 80
44. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 44 of 80
45. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 45 of 80
46. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 46 of 80
47. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 47 of 80
48. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 48 of 80
49. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 49 of 80
50. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 50 of 80
51. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 51 of 80
52. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 52 of 80
53. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 53 of 80
54. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 54 of 80
55. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 55 of 80
56. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 56 of 80
57. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 57 of 80
58. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 58 of 80
59. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 59 of 80
60. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 60 of 80
61. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 61 of 80
62. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 62 of 80
63. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 63 of 80
64. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 64 of 80
65. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 65 of 80
66. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 66 of 80
67. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 67 of 80
68. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 68 of 80
69. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 69 of 80
70. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 70 of 80
71. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 71 of 80
72. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 72 of 80
73. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 73 of 80
74. Patrick Harmon, 5074 of 80
75. Jonathan Hart, 2175 of 80
76. Maurice Granton, 2476 of 80
77. Julius Johnson, 2377 of 80
78. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 78 of 80
79. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 79 of 80
Video Shows Indianapolis Cops Shoot, Kill Unarmed Black Man On Facebook Live And Then Joke About It