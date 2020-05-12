The pandemic has launched all sorts of trends, and allowed people to be super creative. An Italian swimwear designer Tiziana Scaramuzzo has mistakenly launched herself a new business and its booming!

According to DailyNews, Scaramuzzo posted images of her daughters wearing The Trikini, which is a bikini with a matching face mask, on social media as a joke and it went viral! Now she’s getting tons of requests from people who want to buy the brightly colored three piece set to rock on the beach.

They are super cute. Check out more pics here. Would you rock one on the beach this summer?

Tri-Kini’s are the New Beach Trend This Summer! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

