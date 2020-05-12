Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign is looking pretty happy after a DNA test proved he was the father of her daughter after feuding back and forth on social media and in the courtroom. After denial and attempting to block the information from going public. The mother publicly claimed that he “knocked her up and stopped answering her calls, refusing to help her financially with the baby, or even acknowledge being her father.”

Get The Latest Savage Keyword Of The Day

On top of that, he made headlines for not wishing all of his children’s mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, and some audio recordings hitting the blogs. This is why Lore’l had to put Future on blast in today’s Who’s Cappin?! It seems like they have child support to work out next…

SEE ALSO: This Is Why 2 Chainz Banned Jack Thriller From Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Mark Wahlberg Would Come Out Of Retirement If Someone “Dissed” Wahlburgers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! FUTURE & His Self Created Baby Mama Drama [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com