Dr. Collier Updates Us On How Far We Are From A Fully Working Vaccine For Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Our go to doctor Dr. Collier checks in with The Morning Hustle for all the latest coronavirus information regarding states re-opening and COVID-19 testing. He stresses the importance to continue to social distance and follow guidelines, but urges everyone to not only cover your mouth and nose, but to have protection for your eyes as well.

He then breaks down what steps are needed when producing and distributing a vaccine, and gives us his professional guesstimate in when we could see something nationwide. He gives a few tips on how to keep your immune system strong, and the likely hood that this outbreak could overlap into the fall and winter cold season.

Listen to our full conversation with Dr. Collier and be sure to follow him on social media for more coronavirus updates and information.

[caption id="attachment_845506" align="alignnone" width="808"] Source: Idris Elba / @idriselba / Twitter[/caption] Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

