How To Wear A Face Mask Properly!!!

With these crazy unprecedented times we now have to wear a face mask, but do you know how to wear it properly?

Via Fox19

The Centers for Disease Control recommends using cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain like grocery stores and pharmacies to help slow the spread of coronavirus. First, clean your hands with with soap and water or hand sanitizer. As you put on the mask, be sure you’re covering your nose and mouth.