Who’s Cappin?! Netflix And Their Top 10 List! [VIDEO]

Netflix has pretty much become part of everyone family over the past few weeks, and we begin to put trust in that family member. Despite all the new competition in the streaming world, Netflix continues to remain one of the top players when it comes to streaming at home. That’s why we hate to do it, but we had to call CAP on Netflix this morning!
Savage Word Of The Day: Enter To Win A $500 Gift Card Daily
After choosing to watch John Henry, partially because it was in the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, Lore’l had to call them out and is demanding a refund for the time she lost sitting through that movie! She even goes as far as saying it’s one of the worst movies ever, and by first reactions online, a lot of people agree!
Listen to the podcast of Who’s Cappin and let us know on social media the WORST movie you’ve ever watched!
SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! FUTURE & His Self Created Baby Mama Drama [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reacts To The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Show & Her Thoughts On Tyra Banks Criticism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards [PHOTOS]
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards [PHOTOS]
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. LOGAN BROWNING AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. PRIAH FERGUSON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. SAMIRA WILEY AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. LOLA OGUNNAIKE AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. ASHLEIGH LATHROP AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. STORM REID AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. ZURI HALL AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 12 of 12
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Who’s Cappin?! Netflix And Their Top 10 List! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com