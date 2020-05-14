If you have been planning on vacationing at one of the campgrounds in Ohio this summer, you might actually still have a chance to do so.

It has been announced by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted during the daily coronavirus briefings that the state’s campgrounds will reopen starting on May 21.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Mandatory protocols for park operators include arranging any seating areas, tables, chairs, etc. at safe distances from each other, marking 6-foot spacers at popular or high traffic areas to help campers and customers visualize safe distancing, and in areas with a lot of cross traffic, directing pedestrian traffic to enter/exit these locations in specific ways or indicate one-way traffic wherever possible. For campers, the state issued the following mandates: only one family household may occupy each site, with a pre-determined limit for any campsite, use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals from other households in all areas of the campgrounds and with other campsites, do not gather in groups, practice self-contained camping when possible.

Many campers were starting to get impatient as to whether or not their favorite destinations would start to open back up, while other businesses have either started to open back up or receive dates this month to start relaunching for visitors.

The reopening for visitors come in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Have State Campgrounds Reopen on May 21 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com