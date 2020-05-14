CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Reopen Their BMV Locations to The Public on May 26

The State of Ohio has now set an exact date for reopening all of its BMV locations.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on May 14 during the daily briefing that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will start to open back up again to the public on May 26.

Husted reminded residents any services that can be done online should be done online, including plate replacement, address changes and license reinstatement fees.

Husted also added that “extensions for licenses and registrations remain” in place to avoid a mad rush to the BMVs.

 

