CLOSE
beauty
HomeBeauty

AMBI Skincare And Cynthia Bailey Join Forces For ‘The Next Great Face of AMBI’ Model Search

Say what you want about Cynthia Bailey, but she is a top model!

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Beauties, we hope you’ve been practicing your smize at home because now is your time to shine! Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model Cynthia Bailey has teamed up with the popular skin care brand AMBI for a model contest in search of the next great American beauty to become the fresh face of the staple Black brand.

“The Next Great Face of AMBI” is on the lookout for true beauties who represent diversity and multiple backgrounds. The first-ever contest will tap the modeling and skincare expertise of Cynthia Bailey as the Model Mentor Judge while The Bailey Agency will assist with talent and as partners for the search.

“I have always been a big fan of AMBI Skincare, from both using the product and seeing results, to watching how the brand has evolved over the years,” the veteran model said of the new partnership in the official press release. ”I thought it would be a natural fit to partner with a brand with a history as rich as AMBI, and which has resonated with consumers for many years, especially during times like we live in right now.”

The new partnership offers a bit of excitement during such challenging times, as both Cynthia and AMBI are thrilled over the opportunity to work together while generating beauty conversations around people of color. “AMBI is working to help women and men of every shade realize that they are intrinsically beautiful,” Cynthia continued. “And I’m excited to be a part of that.”

To enter the contest, social users of color over the age of 18 are encouraged to upload a one-minute “I am AMBI Beautiful” video to their Instagram and Facebook accounts using the #FaceofAmbi hashtag while tagging 5 friends that are AMBI Beautiful too. After multiple rounds, three final winners will ultimately be selected to receive a financial stipend, a year’s worth of AMBI Skincare, a model shoot with Cynthia Bailey and a chance to be mentored by the cheekbone goddess herself.

“All of us at AMBI are committed to expanding the beauty conversation around people of color,” says Tauro Jenkins, Head of Business at AMBI. “The launch of The Next Great Face Search strategically facilitates this commitment like none other. We are searching coast to coast for the next great beauty . . . who also just happens to be a person of color.”

The deadline for submissions is May 26th and final winners will be announced on July 31st. For more information, visit ambi.com/nextgreatface.

RELATED STORIES:

Cynthia Bailey Is Totally Us Trying To Work Out During The Quarantine

10 Times Cynthia Bailey Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 11

All The Looks From The All-White 'RHOA' Virtual Reunion

6 photos Launch gallery

All The Looks From The All-White 'RHOA' Virtual Reunion

Continue reading All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion

All The Looks From The All-White 'RHOA' Virtual Reunion

[caption id="attachment_3125521" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The coronavirus pandemic landed smack dab in the middle of the season for some of our favorite reality TV shows -- Real Housewives Of Atlanta included. While we were fortunate enough to get a full season of filming, the reunion, which is typically filmed while the series airs, had not been filmed yet. With networks adapting to strict social distancing orders, the reunion will go on...just a bit different how we're used to. Kenya Moore first teased a still from the RHOA virtual reunion and her cast mates are following up with their lovely looks. The ladies gave us season seven reunion realness with this all-white virtual affair with from each of their respective lavish Atlanta homes. While we're used to seeing the ladies verbally spar it out on an elaborate Bravo set, their similar silver and sparkle home decor gave us the vibe we were all in the same place. A clip from the reunion also dropped this weekend teased tension between Kandi and NeNe, and NeNe with everybody. Porsha kept it cute in loungewear but didn't hesitate to turn up on Eva while checking her for talking sly about baby PJ. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qyOXqlBgr/ We can expect the actual special to air Sunday, May 10 according to Porsha. https://twitter.com/Porsha4real/status/1257328510634471426 Get into the ladies' looks, below:

AMBI Skincare And Cynthia Bailey Join Forces For ‘The Next Great Face of AMBI’ Model Search  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close