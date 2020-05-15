Chloe X Halle Show ‘Musicianship With Bop’ In New Single + Answer Who Beyoncé Text Most Between Them [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

They have already been dubbed the future of R&B on Twitter already, and Chloe X Halle join us on The Morning Hustle to discuss the release of their brand new single “Do It”. The catchy single is accompanied by a 90’s-reminiscent visual, which Queen Bey herself shared a snippet on her Instagram.

They share the details about the recording process and how much fun they had creating this single. They really wanted to show people another side in their music capabilities, “We want to show that we can do bops and music for people to dance to.”

We touch on the lessons they’ve learned most from their parents, what they miss most from their hometown in Atlanta, how nervous Halle was through the Little Mermaid casting, and play a game of “At The Same Time”, where each of them after to answer questions like “Who snores the loudest” and “Who does Beyoncé text most?” at the very same time!

After you watch our interview, be sure to head to their YouTube channel and watch the stunning visuals for Chloe X Halle’s newest single “Do It” and be on the look out for the release of their sophomore album Ungodly Hour, set to drop on June 5. Make sure you subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube channel as well!

