D.C.’s own ADÉ stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique to talk about his newest album “WYD After?” an Odee to D.C. night life. Where you headed after the club, well ADÉ has an idea. He called in to talk about the thriving night life scene in the nation’s capital gave him an him inspiration for his latest project. To see if what fans can expect listen to the full interview below.

ADÉ Talks New Album “WYD After?”, D.C. Nightlife Plus More was originally published on kysdc.com

