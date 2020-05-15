CLOSE
Looks Like Megan The Stallion Has An Admirer

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion / 300 Ent

It looks like the H-Town hottie has a not so secret admirer. Slim Thug jumped in her IG comments to share his thoughts on her love life and shoot his shot! i’m keeping an eye on this, I think they would make a great couple!

Slim Thug says Megan Thee Stallion needs to settle down with someone from her home state, specifically him.

H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion was previously linked to Moneybagg Yo but that ended several months ago, leaving room for Bagg to move on with Ari Fletcher. The Suga rapper never seemed too interested in moving onto another relationship, messing around with some select names but never locking herself down. She’s said on numerous occasions that nobody is ready to handle her. Could that be what’s holding her back?

If you ask fellow Texas rapper Slim Thug, he may just be what Megan needs to feel comfortable enough to settle down.

Sliding into her comments on social media, Slim Thug wrote that she needs what he’s got.

