Drake Drops His Top 5 Favorite Rappers Dead or Alive

Have you ever wondered who your favorite rapper’s rapper is? Well, Drake took to Instagram to share who his Top five dead or alive. Check them out below!

“My top 5 is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony, and 3000 since nobody asked,” Drake wrote in the caption, which has quickly attracted numerous likes and comments.

Fans of Drake will likely be unsurprised by the list, as he has collaborated with Andre 3000 on the 2011 album Take Care, and frequently expressed his admiration for Biggie, who he has previously cited as a major influence on his music. The inclusion of JAY-Z is more surprising; though the two artists have worked together, they have also traded jabs in the past, leading to frequent speculation about an on-and-off rivalry between them. As an early mentor of Drake’s, Lil Wayne’s inclusion is the most expected.

