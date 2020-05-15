Tekashi 6ix9ine is learning a hard lesson since his release from prison. Although a lot of fans are excited to see his antics and listen to his music, the majority of the public has a low tolerance for his past and prior antics. Tekashi tried to donate money to a non-profit organization called No Kid Hungry, and his donation was refused because his reputation does not align with the brand. What seems to be a hard pill for him to swallow is a common lesson that most of us know. You can’t buy respect, and there are still a few people who believe it or not have morals and ethics.

via. TMZ

Tekashi 6ix9ine is Learning That Money Doesn’t Buy Respect was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Power 107.5: