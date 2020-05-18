Teyana Taylor Teases New Single, Bare Wit Me

Teyana taylor has been dropping the sexiest of sounds for a some time now, with her third studio album on the way, she has released a teaser of her new single, Bare Wit Me, and a dope visual that is sending twitter up the wall.

I mean have you seen, it if not check it out here, its soooooo totally worth the watch.

Whew chile, the way she throws her creativity into her visuals, and the dances being those Micheal, and Janet Jackson vibes, I just love it.

Well what do you think?

I can’t win until the track drops officially, better yet the album titles, “The Album”, is set to drop #June2020.

Courtesy of Teyana IG