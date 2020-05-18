Teyana Taylor Teases New Single, Bare Wit Me

Teyana taylor has been dropping the sexiest of sounds for a some time now, with her third studio album on the way, she has released a teaser of her new single, Bare Wit Me, and a dope visual that is sending twitter up the wall.
I mean have you seen, it if not check it out here, its soooooo totally worth the watch.
A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint
Whew chile, the way she throws her creativity into her visuals, and the dances being those Micheal, and Janet Jackson vibes, I just love it.
Well what do you think?
I can’t win until the track drops officially, better yet the album titles, “The Album”, is set to drop #June2020.
Courtesy of Teyana IG