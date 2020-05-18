TV Takedown: The Last Dance Conclusion & Kandi Burruss Pops off on Nene Leakes On RHOA Reunion [VIDEO]

CLOSE
After a five week run, the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” came to a conclusion on Sunday night . We also got part II of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show was full of fireworks once again.

Angie Ange and Lore’l breakdown what you missed in RHOA from why Eva got so emotional speaking about ex Kevin McCall and Kandi & NeNe throw more virtual blows. Billy Sorrells had to hold back the tears for the conclusion of “The Last Dance”. What was your biggest takeaway from both shows?

[caption id="attachment_3068368" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo[/caption] On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival. Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets! Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay. ‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep. And turn up is what they did. That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000. From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it! Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up. “[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wWhs0hNEn/?utm_source=ig_embed   Slay! We are living for those thick thighs! Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

TV Takedown: The Last Dance Conclusion & Kandi Burruss Pops off on Nene Leakes On RHOA Reunion [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

