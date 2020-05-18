Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her Face Mask Themed Birthday Party

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, folks are finding very interesting ways to still have fun in spite of social distancing measures.

One of those people is Kandi Burruss, who on Sunday, held a “Mask On” themed birthday party to celebrate her turning 44-years-old. Dancing on a platform step-and-repeat, the reality show and entrepreneur rocked an adorable red mini dress and a black face mask, as she showed off her dance moves.

Sis, looked amazing!

Kandi is having a mask on bday party. I……. pic.twitter.com/OjbLDk37QN — Classy Heathen (@Connichameleon2) May 17, 2020

Now, the party wasn’t entirely virtual, she had in-person guests that included her homies Rasheeda Frost, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shamea Morton-Mwangi and Shekinah Anderson, along with her children and hubby Todd Tucker by her side.

She also showed some love to her birthday twin, Lena Waithe.

“I gotta send some birthday love to my bday twin @lenawaithe! May 17th Tauruses love to make big things happen & we also love helping others accomplish big things in their lives too. Lena you’ve created opportunities for so many people to accomplish their dreams including me. Thanks for the opportunity to be a part of #TheChi season 3!!!! I can’t wait for people to see it,” she wrote.

Now, yes her party looked like a blast, but we would be remiss to not mention the lack of face masks and the social distancing. Which quite honestly, is a surprise, given that she did her own makeup and hair for the RHOA reunion, but that was weeks ago and the state of Georgia has been much more laxed on its stay-at-home order since reopening.

Either way, this party rubbed a few folks on Twitter the wrong way and they had a few words about the potential harm it could cause to her family and those who attended:

I do wonder who thought it was a good idea to throw kandi a surprise party and she’s got two young children at home … pic.twitter.com/ILOD3vTDNY — He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) May 18, 2020

So is housewives twitter going to also cancel Kandi for having a birthday party and not social distancing or are we playing favorites? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tTncxwiBt9 — 𝙺𝙰𝙸🌺 (@kaifetus) May 17, 2020

Not Kandi having a birthday party 100 niggas deep with niggas crowding around a plate of chicken wings and taking off they masks to eat no hand sanitizer in sight — Peaches (@Sh0n_d0gg) May 17, 2020

Kandi got momma Joyce and the OLG at this party with no mask on 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YB0502wmAV — Monique (@jAD0ReQUi) May 17, 2020

Miss Kandi has way too many people at her birthday party in Atlanta… somebody needs to call Keisha Bottoms — Kay Evonne, M.S. (@KeepItKlassy_) May 17, 2020

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Potential safety hazard or perfectly safe?

