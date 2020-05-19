Cleveland’s Mayor Responds to Police Receiving 28 Calls on Mass Gatherings

With more businesses slowly opening up this month after being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot more people are coming out.

However, they are coming in droves to a point where laws are being broken.

Just ask the Cleveland Police Department. Over this past weekend, they have received 28 calls on “businesses and residents not adhering to state guidelines.”

It was serious enough for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to respond.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Violating the State’s guidelines for the reopening of businesses is something the City of Cleveland takes very seriously,” said Mayor Jackson. “We will continue to monitor this situation and will be developing a policy to address the actions of habitual offenders.”

The Cleveland businesses that got the most complaints, along with receiving “letters of notice of the complaints by the Cleveland Department of Health” before they get handed off over to the State Health Department, are:

Lago East Bank

Harry Buffalo

Mulberry’s

Townhall

As for the complaints, they included mass gatherings, inside seating, employees who conducted their business without wearing masks, and a refusal in regards to social distancing actions.

