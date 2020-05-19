Wendy Williams Puts Show On Pause Due To Graves’ Disease Health Concerns

As staying home is still being encouraged many media personalities continue to film from the comfort of their own homes. Unfortunately we will not be hearing “how you doing” for some time.

Variety is exclusively reporting that Wendy Williams is experiencing yet another setback with regards to her health. The publication reports that she is suffering from symptoms of fatigue surrounding Graves’ disease. Therefore The Wendy Williams Show will cease airing from her Manhattan residence until she bounces back to fighting shape.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson told Variety. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘Wendy@Home’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on May 18, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

This is not the first time the New Jersey native has had to pump her brakes due to health reasons. In 2018 she also took some time off from her talk show to deal with the autoimmune disorder on her doctor’s orders. The 55-year-old was originally diagnosed with Graves’ disease in February 2018. In the meantime reruns of The Wendy Williams Show will air. She most recently participated in congratulating the class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony.

