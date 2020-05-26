CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In New Song “Silence Of The Lambs”

After users waited a week for the highly anticipated the early 2000s VERZUZ battle between Nelly versus Ludacris, it seemed to have gotten overshadowed by cringey lyrics and horrible wifi connection.

On Saturday night (May 16), over 450,000 gathered on the Instagram live battle that was three hours worth of battling with Nelly’s bath weather internet connection.

At the start of the virtual event, Luda and Nelly complimented each other on their accomplishments honoring that during the years they both played a major role in the culture.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Not too long into playing the nostalgia tracks, Nelly’s technical difficulties started to ruin the vibe. Fans started to make jokes on social media comparing him to Teddy Riley because of his horrible connection and even commented on rescheduling the match.

Besides Nelly’s bad signal, Ludacris also canceled himself that night with a line in an upcoming single, “Silence Of The Lambs” featuring Lil Wayne that name-dropped Bill Cosby and R.Kelly. He replayed the line at least twice and fans were not feeling it.

His opening line says, “the world screwed if n***as pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable,” followed by “I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I’m not comfortable.”  Viewers started to tweet their opinion of the lyric which didn’t go over very well.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Blast reports that Ludacris spoke out about the reference saying, “as a concerned father of girls, [he] obviously meant that although he has so much love for R.Kelly, for the amazing things he has brought to the music world, he would not trust him with his daughters.”  Listen to the clip below.

The rapper says his lyrics are honest and he understands why fans didn’t take a liking to his reference.

There’s no confirmation of who will battle next but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are working long and hard to keep the culture entertained while in quarantine

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

18 photos Launch gallery

Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

Continue reading Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

[caption id="attachment_870290" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] The highly anticipated (ain’t they all?) VERZUZ battle between Ludacris and Nelly went down Saturday night (May 16), and things didn’t go too smoothly. The latter was having wi-fi issues, which of course lead to jokes and slander, and when it came to the music, Dirty Mo didn’t have enough hits to keep up with Luda. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/r_lerose/status/1261825053919981571 So while the Atlanta rapper set things off with JD’s “Welcome To Atlanta,” Nelly started with blaming the clouds for a bad Internet connection. A lot of the criticism for Nelly was him taking too long to drop some of his biggest hits like “Dilemna,” featuring Kelly Rowland, and he didn’t hit “E.I” and “Hot In Here” until late in the IG Live. Meanwhile, Luda was hitting bangers like “What’s Your Fantasy?, “Saturdays” and his standout verse on Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix)” early. https://twitter.com/r_lerose/status/1261835160598839297 Nelly didn’t help his cause playing tracks that were more personal favorites than club smashes. Like the OG Hip-Hop and Country mash up  Seriously, Luda’s face below encapsulated way too many moments for the St. Louis rapper. https://twitter.com/beingdenuded/status/1261840202445848576 When it comes down to it, Luda’s clip of hits and club smashes have just aged better over time than Nelly’s. And we mean no disrespect, but the consensus is Luda won this battle, easily. By the time Luda was hitting joints like the Kanye West-produced “Stand Up” and the Neptunes-produced “Southern Hospitality,” it was a wrap. Peep some of the reactions below and see, and remember, for yourself. https://twitter.com/NigelDPresents/status/1261834754393079809

Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In New Song “Silence Of The Lambs”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close