Ex-NFL Player Tony Robinson Says Meek Mill Slept With His Girlfriend [Video]

Meek has some explaining to do!

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Former Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Tony Robinson makes an appearance on Gillie Da Kid & Wallo267’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game Podcast. The former NFL players spilled the beans on his girlfriend that had an affair with one of his favorite artists.

Gillie right away continues to poke at Robinson for the answer and he mentioned the rapper is from Philly. As soon as he said that everyone in the room shouts out Meek Mill’s name & Robinson confirmed that it was Meek Mill that slept with his girlfriend. Tony Robinson did not confirm the name of his girl nor did he say how recent this was but all we know is Meek has some explaining to do!

 

Meek Mill Ice's Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3048402" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Kin Cordell / Kin Cordell[/caption] Meek Mill is no stranger on flexin' on the gram (motivational purposes only). This time around it was celebrating his girlfriend Milano Di Rouge's birthday. Meek Milly posted a photo of the two with a heart warming caption, "Happy bday @iammilanrouge 😍😍😍😍 You different so that’s the way I’m having it wit you! Got you the best #pregnancybouncebackkit lol #yeahimlovingthat " Milano was iced out with some new jewelry from Meek and the piece is beautiful! Check out the photo below!   Related: Meek Mill’s Lover Friend Milano Showing Off Her Baby Bump [Photos] Related: New Crib Alert: Meek Mill &amp; Milano Build Baby Crib! [Video] Related: Meek Mill’s Uncle Is In Critical Condition From COVID-19 CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

 

