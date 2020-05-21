CLOSE
Ohio to Allow Bowling Alleys, Putt-Putt Courses, and Batting Cages to Reopen on May 26!

Those in Ohio who have been longing for some fun and recreation can now finally see some light at the end of the tunnel!

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has announced that bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses, and batting cages in the state can reopen on May 26, as long as those type of entertainment businesses can follow “the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The guidelines for bowling alleys were not immediately available.

Reopening dates have not been set for casinos, racinos, water parks, museums and movie theaters.

This will finally give a lot of Ohioans a much needed breather, given that they follow the rules and guidelines that are going to be in place.

 

