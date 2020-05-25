Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The 2020 Graduates [VIDEO]

Due to the pandemic canceling such a time of celebration, Teyana Taylor released a Zoom inspired graduation track to congratulate the graduating class of 2020.

Because of stay-at-home orders, many graduations have been canceled or postponed and graduates all over the country have been forced to find alternate ways to celebrate. Since graduating is such an important milestone, Teyana Taylor wanted to lift the spirits of grads with “Made It.”

“The hard work you’ve put in through the years But this pandemic can’t stop your spirit, it can’t dim your light, and it can’t take your degree away from you!!,” she said in an Instagram post.

The complication of TikTok’s Don’t Rush Challenge inspired videos showed the alumni getting ready to celebrate their accomplishments quarantine style.

Since Taylor didn’t have the chance to graduate, she gave her commencement speech to the “Made It University” students who participated in the video via Zoom.

Watch the video below.

