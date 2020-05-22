Ohio: Local Amazon Site Employee Dies From COVID-19

As we enter into the Memorial Day weekend and the Governor has started to slowly open up Ohio it’s important that we move forward with a new normal and remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is still real and not a fictional thing that we watch on the news.

Unfortunately that reality is being reported as a death here in Northeast, Ohio, from a place that has carried us through our shopping addictions since the stay at home order went into effect in late March.

An Amazon employee who worked at the facility in North Randall has died from COVID-19. Amazon’s spokesperson Rachael Lighty, released a statements saying:

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Randall. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting her fellow colleagues,”

