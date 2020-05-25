Anyone use this time in quarantine to work out to Teyana Taylor’s workout video? No? Y’all should’ve cause that woman’s physical degree is a sight to behold but that’s neither here nor there.

Choosing to suit up OG style in her visuals to “Bare Wit Me,” Teyana Taylor channels the fashion steez of Dick Tracy as she busts some fancy moves after bodying her hubby, Iman Shumpert with a pillow to the face. That’s one way to celebrate being newly single.

Back in Yonkers The Ghost known as Styles P celebrates the release of his latest project Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm with some new visuals to “Hundred” which finds Peniro politicking on his block after recently giving his city council a piece of his mind. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including more inspirational work from Teyana Taylor, Rod Wave, and more.

TEYANA TAYLOR – “BARE WIT ME”

STYLES P – “HUNDRED”

DON TOLIVER – “CARDIGAN”

TEYANA TAYLOR – “MADE IT”

ROD WAVE – “AND I STILL”

LITTLEJOHN4K – “DUMB SH!T”

KEY GLOCK – “RICH BLESSED N SAVAGE”

LIL QUILL – “NO PLAYING”

Teyana Taylor “Bare Wit Me,” Styles P “Hundred” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

