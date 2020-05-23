CLOSE
Ohio Coffee Shop Requests That Customers Do Not Wear Masks Inside

A coffee shop in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio area is making an unusual plea for its patrons during the coronavirus outbreak.

For those who want to come in inside to support The Daily Grind in Girard, they must this one thing, and that is to not wear masks.

However, it’s not for political and conspiracy reasons.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Owner Keith Brown said he’s doing it because some businesses across the country have been targets of criminal activity by people wearing masks.

Brown said he’s seen it happen locally before the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the employees have on their masks and have even taken steps in using “extra sanitizing precautions like washing their hands in between every customer.”

Article Courtesy of WKBN-TV Youngstown and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of RyanJLane and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ftwitty and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKBN-TV Youngstown

