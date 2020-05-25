CLOSE
NBA Legend & Hoyas Head Coach Patrick Ewing Tests Positive with COVID-19

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

NBA Legend & Hoyas Head Coach Patrick Ewing opens up about him testing positive with COVID! He shares a tweet stating “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Especially now when “stay at home” orders are being lifted and life will try to go back to “normal” Ewings warns that the virus is still very serious and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Ewing is currently in isolation at a local hospital and the only man of the Georgetown Hoyas who has tested positive. He also reinsures that he will be fine and we will all get through this. See his full statement below as well as the full list of celebrities who tested positive for Coronavirus.

