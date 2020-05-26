Beenie Man Handles Police Like A ‘G’, Doja Cat Releases An Apology, & Mike Tyson Gives Fight Update [VIDEO]

The world witnessed one of the best VERSUZ matchups over the weekend with Beenie Man & Bounty Killer‘s Dancehall Reggae clash.

Despite other battles facing technical difficulties, this matchup only ran into one hiccup, the police showing up and trying to shut things down! Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness joined the festivities. Rihanna entered the chat and got a hilarious shoutout from the fellas, with so many celebrities showing off their Jamaican pride, like Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond, and more!

In other hip-hop news, Doja Cat starts her apology tour and Mike Tyson speaks on the possibility of a rematch with Evander Holyfield. Would you want to see Iron Mike step in the ring one more time?

