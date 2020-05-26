OHIO BMV Reminds of Services Offered Online; Long Lines at BMV’s

Ohio BMV’s reopened around the state today and worker’s were met bright and early with long lines of people awaiting their services. Now the BMV is sending out a reminder that you don’t have to come into the BMV locations, some of those services are offered online.

According to NBC4i.com, before BMVs opened their doors Tuesday morning, people were already lining up outside in Worthington and on Morse Rd. in Columbus. The BMV posted a tweet to their page this morning saying, “As we safely reopen on May 26, you do NOT need to immediately visit a location. Many BMV services can be done at http://www.OPlates.com . Safety is our top priority. We hope you will help us keep in-person traffic down so we can help each other stay safe. #InThisTogetherOhio.”

Many BMV services can be done online including changing your address, paying fees, and ordering/renewing plates. Also due to Ohio’s continued state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid.

