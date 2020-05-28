John Wall Shares His Plans On Playing If This NBA Season Resumes

The John Wall Family Foundation announced last week the launch of its “202 Assist” Rent Assistance Program. John Wall is excited to raise money to help those in Ward 8 with their rent. Wall shared with the Washington Wizards media why this was so important for him, especially in the midst of this pandemic “I wanted to do the “202 Assist” because a lot of the Ward 8 parents are frontline workers like they are working in the hospitals, they are putting their life on the line for us. I feel like the most important thing for them is to make sure their rent can be taken care of and have food on their table”

On today’s zoom call I was able to ask John about not only giving back to the DC community but also being a part of it. He also shared with us how his rehab is going and if he plans on returning to the Wizards line-up if this season does resume. See the full interview here

Visit www.202assist.com for more information on how to donate and/or apply

