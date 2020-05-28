Don’t Throw It Away! IRS Stimulus Card Payments Arriving in Plain Envelopes

Comb your junk mail! You may have received your stimulus check and not even know it. We have been waiting for weeks for an actual check. However, to get the money out faster, the government has made a switch. If you’ve received a pre-paid visa debit card with a letter that it’s your federal stimulus payment, it’s legit.

Also, the IRS announced on their website that the Economic Impact Payment Card will arrive to your mailbox in a plain envelope reading Money Network Cardholder Services. Take a moment to open all your plain white envelopes before throwing them away. It may be your long awaited stimulus money.

Source: ktsa.com

