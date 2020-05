Chicago native G Herbo checked into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique via zoom to talk about the Deluxe version of his album “PTSD” that’s out everyone on Friday, May 29th. The rapper called in causally house shopping with his son to give the exclusives about the anticipated album.

G Herbo Talks Deluxe Version Of His “PTSD” Album was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: