Slay! Naomi Campbell Named First Global Face For Pat McGrath Labs

First, it was Nars, and now Naomi Campbell is showing that at 50, age cannot stop her from securing another major beauty brand deal, the second in her 35-year career.

The supermodel is now the new face for Pat McGrath’s newest collection, the Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye Palette and Lipstick.

“We were so hyped and thrilled to be shooting with each other,” Campbell told ELLE.com. “But don’t get it twisted: as much fun as Pat is, she’s extremely professional.”

McGrath, who has said in the past that Campbell is her muse, made sure sis looked like a straight-up Goddess. Stunning!

“Naomi’s beauty is without compare, but what truly makes her special—and the ultimate McGrath Muse—is her legendary loyalty, unparalleled work ethic and sublime soul,” the legendary makeup artist and beauty mogul says it the Masterclass video below. “It’s an understatement to say that I consider myself blessed to call her a friend.”

So here’s the tea about the line: first, it’s a limited edition, so you better get it before it sells out. Second, as we know, Pat McGrath products are pricey, $125 for the palette and $80 for the Divine Rose Lip Trio, but are worth every dime!

Just look at all those pigmented and iridescent colors!

Now, the two Brits have had a working relationship and a friendship for nearly 26 years going back to ID magazine shoot “in New York City in the ‘90s,” Campbell recalled to Elle.

“She studied our faces, she knows what she wants to do, and how she wants to do it. She explains it in a way that you start to understand the character of it, about what you are going to do and who you are going to be,” Campbell said of their first meeting.

Adding, “She’ll explain that when the light will change from day to night, the makeup will change from day to night and she’ll bring you back in and change things and you feel like you are a part of it. It makes you feel like you’re not just a model but you get to learn something from it. It all helps make the day and the shoot go so much better. And most importantly, we laugh nonstop. From the first day I met her to today, we laugh all the time.”

When asked when does she feel the most “divine,” Naomi’s answer was easy: whenever McGrath makes her up.

“Every time Pat McGrath puts her wand on me. I mean wearing the red sparkly lip to the MTV Awards I really felt like I was Dorothy wearing her red shoes going down the yellow brick road. I’ve never seen lipstick get so much attention in my life. It was incredible.”

Listen, that red lip is kinda everything:

Congrats Naomi!

The Divine Rose collection does on sale TODAY, May 29, on patmcgrath.com.

Slay! Naomi Campbell Named First Global Face For Pat McGrath Labs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com